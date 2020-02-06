POTOMAC — Darlene Ren, 84, of Danville passed away at 8:45 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at Hawthorne Inn, in Danville.
Darlene was born on July 13, 1935, in Penfield, the daughter of Orville Ray and Flossie Adaline (Spain) Ellis. She married Richard A. Ren on April 26, 1974, in Potomac. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2004.
She is survived by two sons, Don (Kristi) Morgan of Potomac and Rick (Joann) Ren of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one daughter, Joni (Tommy) Ford of Southlake, Texas; two sisters, Judy Cox and Patricia King, both of Potomac; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Becky Ashcraft and Lori Byrnes; and two brothers, Bob and Ed Ellis.
Darlene graduated from Potomac High School in 1953. She worked for several years at Busey Bank, until her retirement in 1997. She enjoyed reading and decorating.
A celebration of Darlene Ren’s life will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with Greg Breedan officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Potomac Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Darlene’s life. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.