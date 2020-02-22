URBANA — Darlene Haupt Wirtz, 81, passed away on Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) in Phoenix, Ariz., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on Aug. 26, 1938, Darlene was the daughter of Harold and Grace (Johnson) Haupt. Darlene graduated from Loyal High School in 1956.
After high school, Darlene worked as a beautician in Milwaukee, Wis. One day, she gave a handsome Marquette student a ride home to central Wisconsin and fell in love. On June 3, 1961, Darlene was united in marriage to Gerald Paul Wirtz, and together they had three daughters.
In 1968, Gerald became a professor at the University of Illinois and the family settled in Urbana. Darlene eventually earned her degree as a certified public accountant from the University of Illinois. After retirement, she also earned a Master Gardener certification from the University of Illinois.
Darlene had many interests. To name a few, she loved numbers, plants, reading and genealogy. She also had many lifelong friends from wherever she went who will miss her dearly.
Darlene is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia (Mark, deceased) Worley, Melissa (Steve) Paulik and Lauralee (Jim) Altendorf; eight grandchildren, Katie (Jacob) Burow, Michael, Matthew, Cody, Jonathan, Patrick, Marlee and Benjamin; and one great-grandchild, Mark Burow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janet (Jerry, deceased) Bredlau; and her husband, Gerald Wirtz.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home in Mesa, Ariz.
The family asks that memorials be given in Darlene's name to the Alzheimer’s Association to help end this devastating disease. Her tribute page can be accessed through ALZ.org or directly through this link: http://act.alz.org/goto/DarleneWirtz.