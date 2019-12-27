RANTOUL — Darlene A. Zink, 69, of Rantoul passed away at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Darlene was born July 18, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of John and Josephine (Miller) Rochyby. She married Larry W. Zink on Aug. 22, 2015, in Champaign.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Larry Zink of Rantoul, and brother, Ron Rochyby of White Heath. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Darlene worked in food services.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, with visitation for one hour prior the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Larry Zink. Condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.