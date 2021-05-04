RANTOUL — Darnethers "Momma D" Caradine, 72, of Rantoul was called home by God to rest on Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 2, 1948, in Steele, Mo.
She retired from Combe Laboratories Inc.
Donnie was an amazing artist and poet. She loved to sew. But she was just as good at making tables and lamps as she was making bridesmaids dresses. She loved creating works of art out of whatever she could get her hands on.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m Friday, May 7, 2021, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.