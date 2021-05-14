FAIRMOUNT — Darold J. Street, 86, of Fairmount passed away at 7:21 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home.
Darold was born on Feb. 13, 1935, in Fairmount to Joseph and Oma Smiley Street. He married Zoe Anne Woodard on Oct. 3, 1958, in Fairmount. She survives. Also surviving are one son, Todd Street of Fairmoun; one daughter, Joy (Paul) Haussy of Fairmount; one sister, Ida Johnson of Catlin; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jay) Smith, Brandon (Morgan) Haussy, Kali (Nathan) Ford, Brittany (Brian) Bristol and Christopher (Aubree) Street; and five great-grandchildren, Alexa Jamison, Maya Smith, Jessa Smith, Maclin Ford and Laikynn Street. He was preceded in death by one sister, Imogene Holt.
Darold Served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for Bob Campbell Sales and owned Street Antenna Service. He was a member of the Fairmount United Methodist Church. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery west of Catlin, with Reverend Matt Filicsky officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Catlin American Legion. Memorials to the Children’s Mission at the Fairmount United Methodist Church in care of Robison Chapel. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.