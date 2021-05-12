VENICE, Fla. — Darold D. Sage, 77, of Venice, Fla., passed away at 2:01 a.m. Saturday (May 8, 2021) at Village on the Isle — Tidewell Hospice, Venice.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., Saint Joseph. The service will continue at Kopmann Cemetery, Royal, immediately following the church. Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will not be a visitation.
Darold was born July 17, 1943, in Champaign County, the son of Fred and Reka Albers Sage. He married Mildred “Millie” Wilken Sage on Sept. 16, 1967, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. She survives.
Along with his wife, Millie, he is survived by a daughter, Heidi Sage of Evergreen, Colo.; sister, Donna (Carl) Beard of Taveres, Fla.; and brother, Myron Sage of Gifford; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Reka Sage; brother, Wayne (Roxie survives); and a nephew.
Darold graduated from the University of Illinois in 1965 with Bronze Tablet University Honors. He was a member of the National Guard. He joined the bank, now known as Busey Bank, in 1966 and worked there for over 41 years as an investment officer. After his retirement in 2008, Millie and Darold moved to Evergreen, where they lived for eight years before relocating to their current home in Venice. In retirement, Darold enjoyed continuing to share his knowledge of investments with family, friends and others.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Royal. After marriage, they were early members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, followed by being members of Evergreen Lutheran Church, Evergreen, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Venice. Darold enjoyed singing with the various choirs and men’s chorus at church throughout his life.
Darold loved being active in life. Horses have always been his passion, including raising horses throughout his life. He continued to keep a horse in Colorado that he would ride on mountain trails while living in Colorado and while visiting his daughter, Heidi, in Colorado after the move to Florida. He also loved riding his bike to the beach each morning while living in Venice and spending time with family and friends. Darold was a good Christian man of strong faith who read the Bbible daily and loved music and singing. He was a kind man, a wonderful husband and an extraordinary father who will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be made to any of the following: Tidewell Hospice, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evergreen Lutheran Church or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.