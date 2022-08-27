Darrell Arnold Aug 27, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save URBANA — Darrell Arnold, 84, formerly of Paxton, died at 12:22 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos