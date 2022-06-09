RANTOUL — Darrell Hettinger, 84, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday morning (June 8, 2022) at Accolade Senior Living, Paxton.
He was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Monticello, a son of the late Louis and Gladys (Brown) Hettinger.
He is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Ingleman of Rantoul, Peggy (Tom) Welch of Zepherhills, Fla., and Patsy (Darwin) Baker of Mansfield; and three daughters, Pamela, Deborah and Michelle.
Darrell served in the U.S. Army. He was a cook in numerous local restaurants, including the Hitching Post and Pia’s.
His ashes will be buried in Monticello Cemetery at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.