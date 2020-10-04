OAKLAND — Darrell Lee “Butch” Fritz, 76, of Oakland was granted his Angel wings at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Coles County.
The family is graciously abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines and will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Butch's memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital (st.jude.org).
Butch was born on Aug. 10, 1944, in Monticello, the first of eight children of Emmett and Kathryn Bowlin Fritz. He married Mary Butler Boes on June 23, 1995, in Paris, Ill.
Butch is survived by his loving wife; three childdren, Laura Dodds and Leisa Cantrell, both of Houston, and Alicia (Cody) McQueen of Oakland; four grandchildren, Ashely (Matthew) Koehler, Christina (Ken) Bridge, Abigail (Kyle) Hatcher and Austin Cantrell; six great-grandchildren, Trace, Logan, Brecken, Cash, Peyton and Hampton; two sisters, Ivy Ammann of Bement and Donna (John) Helm of Nashville, Tenn.; and many loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving grandmother Ella Mae; his parents; a son, John Fritz; three brothers, Jim Fritz, Leslie “Pod” Fritz and Thomas Fritz; and two sisters, Janet Koltveit and Pamela Fritz.
A Bement High School graduate, Butch went to work at General Cable and through the years as an auto and industrial mechanic and ran his own home-improvement and remodeling business. His lifelong interests included stock-car and drag racing and restoring Chevrolet Corvettes, and he was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast. There's no doubt he's back on his '84 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide in the sky! Most of all, he enjoyed the simple things in life.
Butch was a dear, sweet soul who felt geniunely about helping others. A protective and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he always made a point to lift others up and encourage them with life lessons. Butch was deeply spiritual and could easily identify with people from all walks of life with an open mind and heart.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home in Bement have the honor to serve the family of Butch Fritz. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.