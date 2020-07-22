URBANA — Darrell L. “Corky” Lovett, 83, of Urbana passed away at 5:47 a.m. Monday (July 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Corky was born May 2, 1937, in Urbana, the son of Arthur and Myrle (Hyatt) Lovett. He married Shirley Toler on Aug. 17, 1958, in Cornith, Miss. She preceded him in death on Jan. 10, 2019.
He is survived by three children, Phil Lovett (Sheila) of Mahomet and Tammie Lovett (Jami) and Jeff Lovett, both of Urbana; grandchildren, Ashley Lovett and Courtney Lynn (Grant); and great-grandchild, Nehemiah Lynn.
He worked for Allied Van Lines from a teenager till 1984, where he became a dispatcher. In 1984, he became owner-operator of Ewing-Lovett Transfer Co., which he operated for over 30 years before retiring. Throughout the years, he moved and helped many wonderful people. He said this was the best part of his job, helping others.
He was a very religious man, always reading his Bible, and trying to help others in any way that he could. This was a big part of his life. He also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball with brother Larry and nephew Rod Lovett. He truly loved coaching kids, some who went on to play in Major League Baseball.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and even recently great-grandfather. He also had a special place in his heart for all his dogs. He loved his family dearly; he will be deeply missed.
It is with deep concern for the ones we loved that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be at a later date. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. The family knows there are many who would wish to express their love and support of Corky. They ask that you do so through notes, cards and/or monetary gifts to the Humane Society or American Heart Association.
Dad, “until we meet again, find peace in heaven's hands.”
