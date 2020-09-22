FAIRMOUNT — Darrell W. Myers was called home Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at 3:59 p.m., surrounded by his family.
He was born May 11, 1945, to Raymond and Marie (Elder) Myers. On Sept. 11, 1971, Darrell married Kathleen Leemon in Danville, and together they raised three daughters, Christine Plotner, Theresa (Wayne) Brazelton and Kim (Senior Master Sargent James Cade) Potter.
Darrell also leaves five grandchildren, whom he loved and adored with all of his soul, Allie “The Bug” and Mark “Herman” Plotner, Brittney Lynn Brazelton and Camden and Colin Potter; brother, Stephen (Marilyn) Myers; and many family members and friends who adored him.
Darrell retired from AT&T on May 11, 2005. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Jamaica High school in 1963. He was an active member of Davis Busby Catlin American Legion Post 776.
Darrell was a cowboy. He enjoyed cattle roping; riding his horses in southern Illinois and Missouri, with his last ride at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve; fishing in Canada; riding his Harley Davidson; and spending time with a special Amish family in Rockville, Ind. Darrell would have given the shirt off his back to anyone he met. He spent quality time with so many friends over the years, who all hold a very special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, cousin, Ronald Gaffney, and longtime friends Don Torbit, Larry Corbin, John Fisher and Don Stevens.
Darrell will be laid to rest in the VA National Cemetery, Danville. Davis Busby Catlin American Legion will perform full military honors. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept.r 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 East S. Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858. Due to the pandemic, Darrell’s funeral services will be private, with Pastor Kevin Cox presiding.
Donations in Darrell’s memory can be made to the Davis Busby Catlin American Legion Post 776, P.O. Box 583, Catlin, IL 61817. Please join Darrell’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.