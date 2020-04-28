SIDNEY — Darrell Fleming Pollock died at age 75 at Carle Foundation Hospital at 8:50 a.m. Sunday (April 26, 2020).
His family is very thankful for the nursing staff that took such good care of our dad and us during this heartbreaking time. We will miss his laughter and funny stories of his childhood. I still wish I could see the look on the people's faces when a young Darrell decided to put a fresh coat of red paint on the platform of everyone's outhouses in Newman.
We plan to have a service after the funeral restrictions have been lifted. Freese Funeral Home in Sidney will be taking care of his final arrangements.
Darrell is an Army veteran who served from 1964-1967. He received an honorable discharge and served as a supply clerk and ran the motor pool in Korea. During his service, he received a National Defense Service Medal and Marksman (Rifle M-14) and Sharpshooter (Carbine) badges.
He was a carpenter, semi truck driver and diesel mechanic and lastly retired after 20 years working in the tire department at Sam's.
He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands, the Homer American Legion and VFW.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Grace Ogg-Pollock and Ernest Pollock; brothers, Harold and Bill Pollock; sisters, Sue Schweinke, Teen Spence and Mae Ann Ballard; and his beloved brothers-in-law, Dick Schweineke and Jim Spence.
Darrell is survived by LaVeda Frerichs-Pollock; sister, Cheet, and brother-in-law, Darrell Winkler; sisters-in-law, Kate and Barb Pollock; three sons, Michael Pollock and Shawn Pollock of California and Shannon Pollock of Missouri; one daughter, Amber Frerichs-Kocher of Illinois; two daughters-in-law, Zulia and Courtney; four grandchildren, Zoey Pollock, Hanna Kocher, Desiree Pollock and Wyatt Pollock; one great-granddaughter, the enchanting Aaliyah Mauro; and two beloved dogs, Pretty and Ali (Pretty has been looking for her dad since he left on Wednesday).
We are comforted knowing that Dad is no longer in pain and is sitting at the table with his parents, brothers and sisters in heaven, catching up and talking about old times. Dad, we love you.