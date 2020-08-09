DANVILLE — Elder Darrin Eugene Farr Sr., 44, of Danville transitioned from labor to eternal glory on Aug. 4, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1975, to James and Elizabeth Anne Farr in Danville.
Elder Farr was very educated. He attended Danville High School, where he graduated from in 1993.
Throughout his life, he held many occupations, but he was gainfully employed with the Leek and Sons Funeral Home and the Danville YMCA and was the music teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Elder Darrin Farr held the position of music director at Apostolic Cathedral. He was also a musician at New Life Church of Faith.
He was known to be a phenomenal musician to all. For this reason alone, he gained many students to teach.
Elder Farr was known to bring light and life to every room he entered with his infectious smile and bubbly personality. He had a heart for people. He was a giver, a counselor, caring, and kind.
He had a deep love for his family, but his greatest love was Jesus. He loved to preach the word of God and he lived the life that he preached about.
He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Alisa; his children, Shaybrionna Eaton, Darrin Farr Jr., Michael Simmons, Arian Farr, Asia Farr and Alexa Farr; his grandchildren, Rakiyah Eaton, Kehlani Simmons, Ace Farr and Khalil Simmons; his parents, Bishop James and Elizabeth Anne Farr; his siblings, James Farr Jr., Marlin Farr, Adrian Farr, Ashia Farr and Stephen Farr; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A public viewing will commence from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana. A memorial tribute will begin at 5:30 p.m.
A public viewing will commence from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Synagogue COGIC, 2605 E. Main St., Danville. A memorial tribute will begin at 5:30 p.m.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Synagogue COGIC. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Elder James Farr Jr. will officiate. Interment will be in Springhill Cemetery. Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.