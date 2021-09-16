CHAMPAIGN — Darryl Lloyd Mullvain, 79, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at home in Champaign, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Chicago, to Lyle and Evelyn (Sarver) Mullvain. Darryl married Darlene Goldstein on Dec. 8, 1973, in McHenry.
Darryl is survived by his wife; children, Evelyn (Bert) Landry, Debbie (Danny) Klein and Brenda (Kevin) Wallace; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Mark Morfey; aunt, Elaine Mullvain; daughter-in-law, Manuela Mullvain; and dog, Cookie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darryl Lloyd Mullvain Jr.; and brother, Roger Morfey.
Darryl served in the U.S. Army and retired after 23 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran and earned a bronze star. Darryl was a member of American Legion Post 24 in Champaign. He worked at the University of Illinois for 20 years. Darryl enjoyed watching game shows, going to the casino and doing volunteer work.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at VFW Post 5520, 609 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL 61820. A graveside committal with military honors will follow at 5 p.m. at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Darryl’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.