GIBSON CITY — Darryl Redding, 78, of Champaign, formerly of Gibson City, died at 7:15 p.m. Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, 100 North Road, Osman. The Rev. Jeffrey McPike will officiate. Due to COVID-19, services are limited to close friends and family. Please bring a mask. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Lamb Funeral Home, 303 N. Church St., Gibson City, is in charge of arrangements.