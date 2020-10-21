GIBSON CITY — Darryl Dean Redding, 78, of Champaign, formerly of Gibson City, passed away Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
His funeral will be on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, Osman, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Darryl was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Champaign, the son of Ralph and Lois (Adams) Redding. He married Judith Ann Dorsey on Oct. 23, 1965. She passed away Dec. 25, 2009.
He leaves behind a son, Daniel Redding of Rock Island.
Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son, Darin Dorsey Redding.
He was an accountant for the State of Illinois. Darryl enjoyed traveling, cards, grilling and, most of all, his family. He also was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Illinois. Please share memories on Darryl’s tribute wall at lambyoungfh.com.