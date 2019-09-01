URBANA — Darwin J. Hursey, 91, of Urbana, formerly of Cisco, passed away at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at University Rehab Center, Urbana.
Dar was born June 30, 1928, in Loup City, Neb., to Orman J. and Inez N. (Norval) Hursey. He married Margaret D. Guyas on March 27, 1948, in Sherwood, Ohio. She passed away Aug. 17, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Nancy Brandon (Jerry) of Las Vegas, Nev., Cathy Yallaly (Mike) of Villa Grove, Ronald Hursey (Ann) of Bondville, Debra Hallbick (Robert) of Wilmington, N.C., and Kenneth Hursey (Sherri) of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Alice Hursey of Champaign; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Dick (Jane) Hursey of Ligonier, Ind.; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, James Hursey; infant granddaughter; infant great-granddaughter; four brothers; and one sister.
Dar and Marge were co-owners with Alfie Hettinger of R-Place bar and restaurant in Pesotum in the early '70s. He was proud to have been a member of the Electrician Union Local #601 of Champaign for over 50 years. After retiring as an electrician, Dar worked part-time jobs shuttling cars to and from auction, seasonal farm help, then mowing cemeteries in the Cisco area. Dar was very involved in the community and was civic-minded. He coached Youth Little League Baseball, umpired baseball and softball, including the first men’s slow pitch softball game played in Champaign. Dar also refereed grade school and high school basketball and was a volunteer on the Pesotum Fire Department. Dar had a great memory for funny stories and jokes, which he loved to share.
Funeral mass will be held at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pesotum. Visitation will then be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, and a funeral service to follow at noon with Fr. David Yallaly, SJC, officiating both services. Interment will be in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco following the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to OSF Children’s Hospital, Peoria, or Canons Regular of St. John Cantius. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com