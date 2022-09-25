RANTOUL — Darwin Wiley James, 89, went to God at 8:15 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was a lifelong resident of Rantoul and a 1950 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He went on to earn his B.S. in agriculture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
During the Korean War, Darwin joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., where he was in the 23rd Armored Engineer Battalion. He met his wife, Glenda Atkins, at a USO club dance. They were married at St. George Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky., on May 22, 1954, and lived on the farm he grew up on throughout their marriage.
In the 1950s, Darwin farmed his land outside of Rantoul and owned Rantoul Metal Works, a heating and air-conditioning business. Even after he sold the business, he was still there for friends when their furnace would go out on cold winter days.
In the late 1960s, he took a job in the jet engines department at Chanute AFB in Rantoul because, as he sometimes reminded his kids, jet engines really aren’t that different from furnaces and tractor engines. He later moved into instructor training, where he discovered his real gift, teaching others. Darwin stayed at Chanute until the base was closed in 1993. Post-retirement, Darwin could still be found teaching others about the life and works of Chanute as a docent at the Octave Chanute Aerospace Museum. He also frequently worked as a substitute teacher at Rantoul Township High School.
Darwin was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and true friend. He loved a funny story and had a booming laugh. He was an active member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul, where he served as a lector for many years. He was famous (at least within his family) for his Christmas fruit cakes, his beautiful leather work, Cajun deep-fried turkeys at Thanksgiving, fishing stories and his dedication to his friends, meeting them every Friday night at Jack Miller’s garage in Gifford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold James and Louise (Shimmin) Wolkomeir; wife of 54 years, Glenda (Atkins) James; and a grandson, Nicholas James.
He is survived by his loving family: six daughters, Patricia "Patti" Belleville (John), Karen James, Denise Sexton (Ed), Julie Valentine (Kent), Geraldine "Geri" Yoshioka (Hideki) and Sharon King (Preston); one son, Christopher "Chris" James (Robin); two sisters, Diane (James) Atkinson and Rhya McCulloch (Rufus); one sister-in-law, Dolores Bohn (Danny); 12 grandchildren, Dorian and Tristan Belleville, Anthony and Taylor Brancucci, Kurt Sexton (Kristin), John Darwin "JD" Sexton, Kathryn "Katie" Valentine, Paul James, Olivia and Zachary Yoshioka and Chloe and Emily King; and four great-grandchildren, Madalyn "Mady" and Lane Sexton and Skyla and Vylette Valentine.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, IL 61866. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul, with burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Route 136 East, Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to St. Malachy School, Rantoul.