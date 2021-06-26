DANVILLE — Dathal Marjorie (Head) DuBois departed this life peacefully of natural causes on Thursday (June 24, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Dathal was born July 5, 1925, in Pontotoc County, Miss., the youngest child of the late Fred Head and Annie Lee (Conaway) Head.
In addition to her parents, Dathal was preceded in death by her husband, Julius DuBois Jr.; son, Fred DuBois; and brother and sisters, Lloyd Head, Laney Head, Hoyle Duckworth and Faye Austin.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda DuBois; and grandsons, John and Michael DuBois.
Dathal was named after a character her grandmother, Jane Cannon, read about in a book in the late 1800s. Following graduation from Memphis, Tenn., business college in 1944, she was employed at the U.S. Army Depot and Army General Hospital in Memphis. In spite of her diminutive size, Dathal was very athletic and was the starting second baseman for the championship Army Depot softball team.
Dathal married Julius DuBois Jr. on June 20, 1945, and they were married until his death on Feb. 5, 2003. Following a brief time in North Carolina, she moved to Illinois in 1946, where she worked as a sales representative for several years before moving on to General Electric and Sears. During her time at Sears, Dathal worked for future Sears CEO Ed Telling Sr. for 37½ cents an hour. She often talked about that half-cent. Dathal finished her career at the Red Cross, where she worked for 34 years before retiring.
Dathal was an avid cook and gardener, learning both skills as a small child during The Great Depression. She also was skilled in sewing, crocheting and needlework and donated many pieces over the years to charitable causes highlighted by her work for Shults-Lewis in Valparasio, Ind. Dathal moved to a house on Lake Vermilion in 1963, where she became an accomplished water skier. She had a boat on the lake for 58 consecutive years. Dathal had a deep love for animals and loved to watch the wildlife that lived around the lake. She had many special connections to dogs dating back to her youth and over the years had taken in many rescues. Dathal was a longtime member of East Park Church of Christ in Danville.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Entombment will take place in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please join Dathal’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.