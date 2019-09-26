TUSCOLA — David Alan Carlson, 81, of Tuscola passed away at 10:12 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at home.
Celebration of life services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, with Pastor Knight Wells officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church.
David was born March 5, 1938, in Chicago, a son of Arthur and Margaret Johnson Carlson. He married Beverly Ann Harralson on March 31, 2012, in Tucson, Ariz. She survives.
Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Polly Carlson; niece, Kristine (Tony) Carlson Steckler; great-niece, Katie; great-nephew, Michael; and very close friends, Jon and Penny Hensley, and the girls, Carmen, Maya and Isabel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Arthur Carlson.
David worked as an investment banker until he and his wife retired to Tuscola in 2004. He then worked for Tim Mooney Ford transporting vehicles until 2014.
He was a member of the Boulevard Masonic Lodge 882 and the Douglas County Museum Association. David also was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Lincolnland Hospice. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.