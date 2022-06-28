CHAMPAIGN — David Allen Fernandes, 69, of Champaign passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute, Urbana.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1953, in Springfield, the son of the late Louis Fernandes and the late Jane (McCann) Fernandes Keeney. He was the oldest of six children.
He will be forever missed by his wife of 44 years, Marietta (Higgins), and daughter, Elizabeth (Liz) of Palm Springs, Calif. His siblings are Diane (Rod) Bergeron of Springfield, Deb (Alan) Wesch of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Phil Fernandes of St. Louis; sister-in-law, Christine (Joe) Arango of Puerto Rico; and brothers-in-law, Michael Higgins of Champaign and Terry Higgins of Tuscola. Uncle Dave was treasured by his nieces and nephews, especially his godson, George Arango.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Steve and Mike Fernandes.
Dave graduated from Springfield Southeast High School. He received his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Tulsa and his law degree from the University of Illinois. He achieved the CFP designation from Northwestern University. His 40 years of practicing law allowed him to assist clients and friends, with his expertise being title insurance. Generous with his time and knowledge, Dave was a contributing member to the following organizations: ISBA, CASA and Champaign County Bar, Illini Women’s Golf program and a 20-year committee member and board president of Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Also a member of Illinois Land Title Association (ILTA) and American Land Title Association (ALTA). He was a lifetime member of the UI Grant in Aid program and avid Illini booster. Dave also founded and chaired the Champaign PUD organization, a community think tank.
One of David’s joys was the annual 4th of July celebration at their home on Maynard Lake, sharing a flotilla of fireworks for the neighborhood and community. Many children were educated on the safety of fireworks under Uncle Dave’s supervision!
David instilled his love of golf early with his daughter, Elizabeth, who continues today as an LPGA teaching golf professional, who showed at an early age her skill for the game. He fostered and encouraged her through her career to “be one with the ball,” while enjoying and respecting the game. Watching her play in meets during her career was his joy.
As “best friends,” Marietta and David enjoyed renovation and house projects together, as well as traveling with lifelong friends and family. Always encouraging the best in everyone, Dave supported Etta to achieve so much. His love of learning was evident in his time spent reading, studying history and emulating Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. An Atticus Finch!
We send a big thank you to the Cardiac ICU nurses who displayed exceptional and sensitive care during David’s two-week stay in their unit.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America Prairielands Council, Champaign.