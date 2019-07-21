DANVILLE — David A. O’Neil, 57, of Danville passed away at 3:14 p.m. Friday (July 19, 2019) at Danville Care Nursing Home.
He was born on April 24, 1962, in Danville, the son of William and Joellyn (Estes) O’Neil.
He is survived by his siblings, Marcy 0’Neil, Michael (Amy Zilko) O’Neil, Alice (Frank) Hoskins and Patricia (Bill) Day, all of Danville; his several beloved uncles, aunts and cousins; his nieces, Jenna Leuzinger and Anna Carroll; his nephews, Derek Leuzinger and Billy Leuzinger; and his two great friends, Skip Campbell and Dave Flory.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Michelle O’Neil; and his special cousin, Steve Walge.
David graduated from St. Patrick’s and Schlarman High School. He later received his associate degree in hotel/motel management. When he was younger, David played baseball and basketball and was a talented saxophone player. He sang in the Barbershop Quartet and attained his pilot’s license, which he was very proud of. He enjoyed working construction, operating the machinery, and loved riding motorcycles when he could.
David loved traveling, watching movies, playing cards and pool, as well as going golfing. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was 4th Degree ROC and was in Lamda Chi Alpha. He was known to be an avid Packers and Cardinals fan, and he even refereed some sports. David really enjoyed photography and kept memoirs of his travels. He was a very determined person, and his family was his greatest joy. David was a good friend and loved so many people. He will be remembered dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A Mass of Christian Burial for David will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville, with Fr. Steven Loftus officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Danville, located at 3940 N. Vermilion St., with a rosary service starting at 3:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Danville. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be given in his name to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806.