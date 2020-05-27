FISHER — David Lyle Adams, 61, of Fisher passed away Saturday (May 23, 2020) at home.
David was born on June 6, 1958, in Peoria, the son of Wilbur Lyle and Edith P. (Cooper) Adams. He married Becky Stacey-Briggs on May 27, 2000, in Rantoul. She survives.
He also survived by his mother, Edith Adams of California; two sons, Carson (Ruby) Adams of Chicago and Weston Adams of Champaign; three stepsons, Joey (Kari) Briggs of Fisher, Eric (Dawn) Briggs of Dewey and David (Jessica) Briggs of Fisher; one granddaughter, Isla Adams; seven stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel (Teresa) Adams of California; two half brothers, Gary (Nancy) Adams and Arnold Adams, both of Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and half sister, Darlene Fetterman.
David graduated from La Salle High School in Peoria. David loved playing and writing music. He played music his whole life and was lead vocalist for The Rave, Stars and Screams. When he was singing with the Screams, they opened for Van Halen.
David was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. He enjoyed making videos for people and camping with friends.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society to honor David’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at www.IllianaCremation.com.