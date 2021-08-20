URBANA — Delmar and Dottii regretfully want to inform everyone that the Lord has called David home.
Besides his parents, David leaves behind his sister, Angela; two children, Kelsi and Jacob; as well as four beautiful grandchildren, kayden, Dalton, Hunter and Layla; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
David was a professional drywaller, but when asked upon, he would also put on his painter's or builder/construction worker's hat. Besides the love of a job well done, he enjoyed fishing; playing his guitars; hunting; going bicycling or motorcycling; taking and sharing pictures of beautiful outdoor scenes; and his dogs, Pepper, Debo, Zoey and Autumn. He loved to talk, and he loved playing games with family and friends or over the internet. He believed in his maker and that everyone he met was a freind and would do anything for them.
His family is honoring him and celebrating his life at the Mahomet Sportsman Club, 705 W. Hickory Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11.