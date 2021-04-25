MANSFIELD — David C. Armstrong, 76, of Mansfield passed away peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Clinton, the son of George E. and M. Marie Armstrong.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; four children, Barbara, Kathryn, Naomi and Anthony (Jennifer); three grandchildren, Ella, Aden and Fallon; and four sisters, Joyce Zeiters of Bloomington, Janice Laramee of Clinton, Marilyn Bourn (Joseph) of Lisle and Carol Hutchcraft (Noel) of Gibson City.
David was a member of First Christian Church of Clinton, a proud member of the IBEW Local 51 for 57 years, and a journeyman lineman for Illinois Power/Ameren, retiring after 35 years of service in the Champaign area.
He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, watching classic cartoons with his grandchildren and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Art and George Armstrong.
A private service will be held for David with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in David's name to the DeWitt County Pheasants Forever, c/o chapter president Andrew Hampton, 5945 Rowell Road, Maroa, IL 61756.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, with his arrangements.