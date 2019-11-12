Catlin, IL — CATLIN — Wm. David Baird, 79, of Catlin passed away at 3:20 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville.
He was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Danville, the only child of Donald and Mildred Pitchford Baird. David married Pamela Jo Mitchell on Sept. 3, 1966, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Danville. She survives as well as one son: Kenneth D. Baird of Wytheville, Va., and one daughter: Lisa Ellen (Mark Weber) Baird of Danville; two grandchildren: Tayler Baird, Clarksville, Tenn., and Alexandra Baird, Carbondale; his in-laws, Diana (Dave) Winn, Oakwood, Janice (Rocky) Young of Arizona, Patricia Mitchell of Kentucky, Robert (Theresa Abel) Mitchell of Potomac, as well as several nieces and nephews.
David grew up in Jamaica, Ill., and graduated from high school in Topeka, Kan. He served in the Navy as a radar man, aboard the USS Lloyd Thomas. He spent most of his time in the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, and Indian Ocean.
He attended the University of Illinois, as well as Danville Junior College, where he met his wife to be. David had a career in journalism working as a reporter and photographer for WCIA Channel 3 and the Danville Commercial News. He operated the Danville Office of the Champaign News-Gazette which served Vermilion County. He also owned the Baird Insurance Agency in Catlin for several years. He was also an amateur radio operator, holding the highest license of “Extra Class.” He was a member of the Catlin Church of Christ, Catlin American Legion, and Kickapoo Woodcarvers. He also played the trumpet, guitar and piano as well. Special thanks to Colonial Manor for their care and comfort, and support of the family.
Memorial service will be at noon Friday at Robison Chapel in Catlin; Darren Johnson to officiate. Private inurnment will follow at the Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin, with military honors by the Catlin American Legion. Visitation is from 10 a.m. til service time on Friday at Robison Chapel. Memorials to the Catlin American Legion, Catlin Fire or Police Departments. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.