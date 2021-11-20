BEMENT — David Bales, 85, of Bement passed away at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 16, 2021) at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, also at the funeral home. Face masks will be required. The Rev. Bruce Jacobs will officiate. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetry, Bement.
Memorial contributions can be made to the New Day Community S.H.E.D., Decatur.
David was born on Jan. 15, 1936, in Decatur, a son of Charles and Katherine Shepherd Bales. He married Janice Riley on Jan. 27, 1971, in Decatur, and she passed away on Dec. 15, 2013.
Surviving children include Terry (Ron) Karp of Barbados, Becky (Ed) Nichols of Decatur, Mike (Lori) Landgrebe of Decatur, Mike (Terri) Bales of Hampton, Va., Stephanie Bales of Bement, Patsy (Jerry) Johnson of Decatur, Ruth (Bud) Frydenger of Cerro Gordo, Charles Bales of Bement, Barb (Greg) Luka of Blue Mound, Scott Bales of Florida, Brenda (Pat) Campbell of Oklahoma and Tony (Nancy) Bales of Cheyenne, Wyo.
Also surviving at 32 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Tom Bales; a grandson; one sister; and two brothers.
David was a member of New Day Community Church, Decatur. He loved his dogs, refurbishing antique tractors and farming, but his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services are proud to honor the life of David Bales. “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.