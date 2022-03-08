David Braemer II Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — David Braemer II, 34, died at 6:32 p.m. Sunday (March 6, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.There will be no services. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos