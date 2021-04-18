BRADENTON, Fla. — David Leon Bruder left this world unexpectedly on March 1, 2021.
He lived his life focused on providing for his family, helping friends and coworkers, and being a role model of hard work and integrity for everyone he interacted with during his 78 selfless years.
Dave was born on Jan. 28, 1943, in Champaign, to Frank Leon Bruder and Grace Bell Bruder, and resided in the area for over 50 years.
His sole sibling, Joan, survives him and was an incredibly important part of this life. Bill Young survives him as well, and while technically a cousin, anyone who knew Dave would know fully that Bill functioned as an older brother.
Dave briefly attended the University of Illinois but then left to take over responsibility of the family farm. He also joined the Illinois National Guard and was honorably discharged on Aug. 23, 1967. On Feb. 8, 1964, he married Ellen Marie O’Brien, and they had two children during their 20 years of marriage.
Dave will be dearly missed by his two children, Chris Bruder (wife Lori) and Kate Bowsher. He took great pride in his five grandchildren, Jordan Bruder, Keaton Bruder, Kaylee Bruder, Cole Bowsher and Charlotte Bowsher.
Dave farmed for nearly 25 years and was very active in multiple organizations in Champaign County, again a testament to his selfless life. Dave was a board member for many of these organizations, including the Champaign County Farm Bureau, Illini FS, Seymour Fire Department and Mahomet Seymour School Board. He was also a charter member of the Rotary Club of Champaign West and active in the Twin City Council 891 of the Knights of Columbus.
Dave was introduced to June Kisellus in 1985 by Wayne Weber, and they remained together for 32 years until she passed away in 2017. Dave quickly embraced and developed a strong bond with June’s four children, Mark, Kevin (wife Rachel), Eric (wife Julie) and Kalli (passed). Equally important were their six grandchildren, Skyler, Adam, Avery, Orion, Michael and Victor.
Dave and June moved to Florida in 1995, and he joined the Florida Department of Transportation, where he built upon his talents and skills from agriculture to oversee bridge repairs. He left FDOT and joined the private sector, continuing his work on bridge repairs until his retirement at the age of 75. He capped off a remarkable life by becoming a certified hospice volunteer at the age of 76, another example of his giving spirit and selfless nature.
An open house and luncheon will be hosted by Dave’s family to celebrate his life at the Champaign Country Club, 1211 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820, on Saturday, April 24, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Dave’s request was for donations to be made to St. Boniface Church, 416 County Road North 1100 North, Seymour, IL 61875.
Dave will be laid to rest with his parents in Champaign at Roselawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.