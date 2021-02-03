CHAMPAIGN — David Burlingame, 63, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Champaign.
David John Burlingame was born March 1, 1957, in Oak Park, to Robert and Renee Burlingame. He grew up and attended school in Westchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Renee Burlingame, and aunt, Francis Burlingame.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Burlingame; son, Griffin Burlingame; brother, Richard Burlingame; sister-in-law, Mary Burlingame; and nieces, Rita and Teresa Burlingame. Dave loved books, history, movies and cooking. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Condolences may be sent to the family on his everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.