CHAMPAIGN — David C. Sutton, 86, of Champaign passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 11:50 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Dave was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Ardmore, Pa., to Robert M. Sutton and Grace Leeds Sutton. He was preceded in death by his parents in the 1960s, and in 1982 by his brother, Robert Leeds Sutton.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Nancy M. Hanks-Sutton; his daughter, Eliza Leeds Sutton (John D. Sahr), and grandson, John I. Sahr, of Seattle, Wash.; and his nieces, Laura Sutton-Barnes, Celia Pado and Robin Sutton.
Dave was raised a Quaker. His family spent a year in Switzerland when he was 5, where his father may have been involved in an undercover war effort for the Allies. Dave attended Westtown School then Haverford College. He received a Ph.D. in physics from Princeton and was on faculty at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign until his retirement in 1990.
Dave pursued his interests with passion. He loved the outdoors. He spent summers in the Colorado Rockies as a boy and maintained close ties there throughout his life. He skied downhill and freestyle, and he was a longtime member of the Champaign Ski Club.
He sang barbershop as well as in choir. He was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign. Through UUCUC and other organizations, he worked steadfastly to support social action, racial justice and criminal justice system reform. He was inquisitive, tenacious, funny and generous. He will be missed.
An online service has been held through the UU Church of Urbana-Champaign. Any other memorial gathering is on hold due to the current epidemic. Donations may be made in his memory to NAACP Champaign County, P.O. Box 403, Champaign IL 61824.