OAKWOOD — David L. Campbell, 64, of Oakwood passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.
He was born May 18, 1955, the son of Robert and Winifred (Zander) Campbell.
David was preceded in death by his father, Robert Campbell.
He leaves behind his mother, Winifred Campbell; one sister, Nancy (Marvin) Johnson; a nephew, Joe (Heather) Carpenter; a niece, Beth (Jason) LeSure; four great-nieces, Bailey (Nick) Boland, Carissa Carpenter, Kayla LeSure and Layna LeSure; as well as many beloved cousins.
David owned and operated Bob Campbell Sales for many years. He was a man of many talents. He was a good carpenter, plumber and electrician, and he could fix anything. He enjoyed spending time with family, he was always thinking of others and was always there for people. David was a wonderful son, brother and uncle. He is going to be missed dearly by his family and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held later this month. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Per David’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
