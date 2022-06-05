DANVILLE — David Dean Lawrence Rostell Carey was born Dec. 2, 1946, to Sarah Dean Carey and Jessie Carey. David was the baby of four children born to this union.
David attended and graduated from Shortridge High School, Indianapolis. After high school, David decided to attend barber college. During the time David was attending barber college, the nation became involved in the Vietnam War. This conflict affected and changed many young men’s lives, including David’s. David served his country during this time in the U.S. Army.
After his tour of duty, David returned to Danville, where he began working for several factories in the area. While working at Quaker Oats, David received the call to begin his career as a firefighter for the Danville Fire Department. David worked for the fire department for over 30 years.
Upon his retirement, David dedicated himself to work more in his church. David was a deacon ordained at Union Missionary Baptist Church. From there, he moved his membership to Second Baptist Church, where he continued to serve until his health did not permit. David was a member of the choir and men’s chorus. David served as one of the drivers to pick up food for the church food-pantry ministry until it was disbanded.
David loved his church and representing it wherever he went. David was always attending community church services. He supported the PUSH prayer services monthly.
David was an avid sports fan. After retirement, David took golf lessons and really enjoyed the sport. He thought he had an advantage on some golfers because he was a lefty.
David’s favorite baseball team was the Los Angeles Dodgers; in football, he was a Cleveland Browns fan. He didn’t really care for soccer, but since his daughter played and loved the sport, he started to learn more about it. After working as the statistics person for the Danville High School football team, he became an avid Vikings fan, attending home and away games.
David leaves in his passing his wife of 39 years, Johnnie Young-Carey; two sons, Shannon Carey of Danville and David Kevin Carey (Tonya) of Indianapolis; one daughter, Amre Pataki (Shane) of Danville; one sister, Mrs. Gladys Davis (the Rev. Roosevelt); two brothers, Kevin Carey (Kory) of Indianapolis and Darryl Carey of Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Tueday, June 7, at Second Baptist Church, 940 N. Franklin St., Danville. Eulogist will be the Rev. D.L. Williams. Visitaion will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the Danville Fire Department will be doing rites until the start of the service. Burial will follow in Danville National Cemetery.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is handling arrangments. Condolences can be offered at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.