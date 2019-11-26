MAHOMET — David Earl Carpenter, 76, of Mahomet passed away peacefully at Kindred Hospital in Peoria on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:30 a.m. The visitation will be from 4:30-6:30 on Friday, Nov. 29, at the Mahomet United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the church. Interment will be private.
Dave was born in Champaign on Oct. 24, 1943. He was the son of Lee and Georgia (Blondie) Carpenter. He married Sheryle Johnston at the Farmer City Methodist Church on July 3, 1965. She survives. He is also survived by his brother Douglas Carpenter (Kathy) of Newton, Iowa; sons Jeff Carpenter (Jenny) of Monticello, Ken Carpenter (Melanie) of Hanna City; and daughter Mindy Wyatt of Virginia Beach, Va. He is also survived by nine grandchildren — Paige, Nick, Iain, Trinity, Kyleigh, Meaghan, Jillian, Gabriel and Alexandra.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters — Harlene Helton and Marveta Langenbaugh; and two brothers — Gary Carpenter and Wesley Carpenter.
Dave was a member of the Mahomet United Methodist Church, a former Mahomet volunteer fireman, Mahomet PTO president, and cub scout leader. He enjoyed theater productions and built sets for Sunshine Dinner Theater in Champaign for many years. He loved children and became a loving father and grandfather to any child that needed one. He was a retired member of the Carpenter's Local 44 and worked at the University of Illinois for 28 years. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed making furniture for his children and his grandchildren.
Dave never met a stranger and was probably best known for his jokes and was a bane for the victims of his pranks and practical jokes. He will be truly be missed by the community.
Memorial donations may be offered to the Mahomet United Methodist Church or to Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana.
