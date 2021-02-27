BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — David Charles Moran, 81, of Brentwood, Tenn., formerly of Rantoul, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
David was born on March 14, 1939, in Urbana, to Patrick P. and Margaret (Benting) Moran.
David is survived by his wife, Judith H. Moran of Brentwood; three children, Mora Moran of Nolensville, Tenn., Jennifer Moran (Erick Shrauger) of Brentwood and Matthew (Jean) Moran of Davenport, Iowa; three grandchildren, Madeleine Moran, Finnegan Moran and Quinn Shrauger; three nieces, Lisa Moran, Lori Cole and Linda Watterson; a sister-in-law, Judyth Moran; and granddogs, Cedar and Leroy.
David was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings, Bonnie J. Moran and Donald R. Moran; and the family dog, Shamrock.
David attended Rantoul Grade School and graduated from Rantoul Township High School. In 1996, David was inducted into the Rantoul Township High School Sports Hall of Fame.
As a highly recruited basketball player out of high school, David attended Bradley University, where he was a member of both the varsity basketball team and Delta Upsilon fraternity. David received a bachelor of science degree in business from Bradley and went on to receive his MBA from Creighton University.
David built an incredibly successful career in manufacturing and worked for Continental Can Company, Wick Building Systems, Fleetwood Enterprises Inc. and Champion Home Builders Co. David served as president of Leading Edge Earth Products Inc. and as chairman, president and CEO of Agile Group Inc.
David was an avid golfer, traveler and collector of Southwestern artwork and a lifetime member of the Union League Club of Chicago.
David always put his family first. He was the best father and a wonderful, loving husband.
Memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Bradley University Scholarship Fund.