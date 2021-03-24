BEMENT — David Charles Young, 44, of Bement passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Public graveside memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Bement Township Cemetery. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officate. The family asks that everyone dress casual.
Dave was born on Aug. 22, 1975, in Jackson, Mich., a son of Charles E. and Peggy Hendrix Young.
Dave is survived by his mother, Peggy Hendrix Young of Monticello; son, Cody Young, and daughter, Mattie Mae Young, both of Washington, Ill.; sister, Betty Lake of Monticello; and sister-in-law, Tracy Young of Weldon.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor of serving the family of David Charles Young, “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.