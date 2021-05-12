NAPERVILLE — David Louis Cook, 84, of Rantoul passed away peacefully at home in Naperville on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with loving family by his side.
David was born on June 11, 1936, in Hotchkiss, W.Va., to Lonnie and Ocie Bolt Cook. He was part of a large family and was preceded in death by his brothers, Orville, Donald and Randall; and sisters, Irma Keaton, Eunice Cragett and Norma Lee Acord.
Brothers Harold (Mary), James (Marcella), Ralph (Pat) and Frank (Oraletta) and sister Phyllis Murdock (Ron) survive.
He has several nieces and nephews.
David married Susan Foster on June 12, 1976, in Collinsville. They would have celebrated their 45th anniversary next month. They had one daughter, Alicia Traviss. David spent his last year of life living with his daughter, her husband, Tim, and their three boys, Dylan, Riley and Liam, whom he loved wholeheartedly, and they him.
Also surviving are sons Charles (Marsha) and Calvin (Debbie), both of West Virginia, as well as grandchildren Zach, Adam and Rebekah.
David graduated from Sophia High School in 1954. Soon after, he spent time in Alaska and Ohio with his brothers, followed by enrolling in the Air Force in 1957. While in the Air Force, he worked and trained in Texas (Lackland AFB), Florida (McCoy AFB), Maine (Loring AFB), North Carolina (Seymour Johnson AFB), California (Beale AFB), Illinois (Chanute AFB), Michigan (Wurtsmith AFB), Japan and Thailand. He primarily worked on the Hound Dog missile and short-range attack missile. He was a master sergeant when he retired from the Air Force in 1978. After the Air Force, he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in accounting. He and longtime friend Frank Hayes then started Cook’s Tax & Accounting (originally C&H Tax & Accounting). He retired in 2015.
David had many outdoor interests and was well known for the tomatoes he grew. He looked forward to his annual fishing and hunting trips with best friends Larry Shurbet, Frank Hayes and Ed Myers that went back decades. He also loved spending time with his family, doting on his grandkids, playing bridge, traveling all over the U.S. and trying his luck at casinos. David was a member of the Rantoul First United Methodist Church, a member of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the National Rifle Association.
A memorial service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at the Rantoul First United Methodist Church with Pastor Paula Wallace officiating. Masks are required to be worn.
Memorials may be made to the Rantoul First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul, IL 61866. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Informaation: 630-922-9630 or beidelmankunschfh.com.