MAHOMET — David R. Cummins, 76, joyfully reunited with his wife, Mary, in heaven Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 4:02 p.m.
Private family services were held at Sunset Funeral Home, Mahomet. An open celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
David was born April 27, 1945, to the union of Homer and Ernestine Cummins, in Coal City. He was raised and attended schools in Normal.
David met his one true love, Mary, on Dec. 23, 1964, by chance at Owen’s gas station in Bloomington. In January 1965, David and Mary eloped to Garden Grove, Calif. They married on March 8, 1965.
Desperate to support his new wife, David, having no experience operating a semi-truck, omitted this fact, thus accepting a position as a driver. David learned to drive that semi-truck on the I-5 freeway in downtown Los Angeles.
Moving back to Illinois, David accepted a position as a driver with Ryerson Steel of Chicago, where he remained for 27 years. He received numerous sales and safety awards throughout his career. In 1997, he achieved the prestigious award, “3 million miles, accident free.”
After Ryerson, David drove long-haul from coast to coast so Mary could join him. They often took their grandchildren on these trips.
David was a lifelong Teamsters Union member as well as an honorary retiree. Upon his retirement, David, better known as Pepaw, enjoyed going on little dates with his grandchildren. There was no sweeter sound to him than hearing them all say “Pepaw”! He marveled watching them grow as extensions of himself and Memaw.
David leaves behind his beloved son, David R. Cummins Jr.; grandchildren, Chelsea and Brandon; great-grandchildren Sophia and Carter; beloved son, Scott R. Cummins, his wife Sherri and grandchildren, Jonathan (Brittany), Kendyl (Austin) Vite, Michael and Brianna; great-grandchildren; Cayden, Mayson, Jamison and Karsyn; his beloved daughter, Marcie R. Schure, her husband Paul and grandchildren, Tajia (Mike) Angel, Marisa (Victor), Tanner and Mya; great-grandchildren, Shailey, Jovy, Rossi and Mila.
Also surviving, sister-in-law, Mrs. Buel Cummins and brother-in-law Ralph Hafely, his wife Jean, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Welcoming David to heaven is his wife of 49 years, Mary; parents, Homer and Ernestine; sisters, Barbara and Sharon Kay; and brother, Buel.
David, Scott and Marcie would like to thank friends and loved ones for kind words, strong support, gentle hugs and eternal prayers. A special thanks to Dad’s breakfast club buddies, Marshall, Mike, Beaver, Dick, Mark, Slim and Ben. Thank you all for being a part of this great man’s life.