MANSFIELD, Texas — David Newton Cunningham, age 66, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away Monday (July 15, 2019). He passed suddenly while recovering from a surgery at Arlington Memorial.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Cunningham; his daughter, Jennifer Hathaway; and his sisters, Deborah Avery and Elizabeth Moulton.
David was born July 12, 1953, in Urbana. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 1990 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked at Pratt & Whitney for 35 years, securing many accolades and achievements.
David was a devoted husband and father as well as an avid scuba diver and musician. As an amateur underwater videographer, he loved capturing interactions of sea life on film to share with friends and family. He was an advocate for coral reef conservation.
In between dives, he could be found playing the drums to some of his favorite rock music. He also used his musical talents to celebrate his faith playing at the Palm Beach Community Church. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at noon Aug. 10, 2019, at Mansfield Funeral Home on Heritage Parkway, Mansfield, Texas.