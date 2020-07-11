URBANA — David Alan de Jong passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at age 67.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1952, in Chicago, to Dr. Jerome and Lavonne (Vande Stoep) De Jong. In 1958, the family moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., the beginning of his lifelong love of the state.
Dave was an amazing Boy Scout in Troop 253, Grand Rapids. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the minimum amount of time possible under the rules of Scouting at that time.
He was gifted with a beautiful tenor voice. His talent and hard work led to a spot in the State of Michigan Honors Choir his senior year. He graduated from East Christian High School in Grand Rapids in 1971.
Dave attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids his freshman year then completed his college work at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. David served on the Urbana Police Department for 20 years prior to his retirement.
He married Janet Siefried on Aug. 5, 1983. Together they spent many years breeding and showing bloodhounds and French bulldogs. They became guardian of their daughter, Lana, when she was 16. Lana (Eddie) Schultz has two daughters, Audrey and Evelyn – David and Janet’s beloved grandchildren. They all survive.
He is also survived by a sister, Cheryl De Jong of Miami, Fla., and brother, Robert (Marilyn) de Jong of Urbana.
David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dean.
There will be no services. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.