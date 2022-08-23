DANVILLE — Dr. David M. Dillman, 71, of Danville passed away while surrounded by family and lifelong friends at 3:37 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
David was born on Nov. 14, 1950, the son of Leslie and Cecelia (Hullinger) Dillman in Provo, Utah. He married Cheryl Vergin on Oct. 25, 1980, in St. Paul, Minn., and she preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2021.
Survivors include two daughters, Kayla Dillman of Danville and Meryl (Ryan Kaiser) Dillman of Leawood, Kan.; two grandchildren, Cecelia Kaiser and June Kaiser, both of Leawood; sister, Debbie (Dave Moody) Dillman of Kokomo, Ind.; and one brother, Dean (Karen) Dillman of Tallahassee, Fla.
David was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cheryl; and sister, Dawnelle Dillman.
David graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1972 and the Indiana University School of Medicine 1976. He completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He started his own practice, Dillman Eye Care, in Danville in the 1980s and retired in 2017.
While he earned a reputation as a pioneer in the field of cataract surgery, David was also known around town as "the guy with the dogs." He raised and adored seven Newfoundland dogs and loved to take them on long walks around Danville. He was asked "Is that a bear?" more times than any of us could count!
In addition to loving his "newfs," David was an avid Notre Dame football fan and created many childhood memories for his family at his alma mater by cheering on the Fighting Irish. He also loved a good card game, especially euchre, and was known to crack a lot of jokes during the thousands of games he played with his family.
He showered his family in love and support and was always the dad who was simply there. He was in the stands at every sporting event. He drove hundreds of miles when a daughter simply needed a hug and to be told "everything was going to be OK." He never missed a play or musical — simply stated he was always there, and there was never a doubt in the minds of his loved ones that he loved them and would always be there, no matter what. He embraced his community and found ways — big and small — to show his dedication and support.
His love and adoration for his family was so immense, he seemed to live by the quote, "On the day God created my family, he did nothing else ..."
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Ed Stone will officiate. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to the DACC Foundation or to the ASPCA. For donations to the DACC Foundation, please make checks out to the DACC Foundation and mail them to the DACC Foundation, 2000 E. Main St., Danville, IL 61832. Please note on the check the donation is in honor of Dr. David Dillman. A scholarship is being formed in his honor.
Please join David’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.