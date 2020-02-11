DANVILLE — David E. Downing, 74, of Danville passed away on Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. He was born on Nov. 2, 1945, the son of Leonard and Hellen (Dubre) Downing in Danville. They preceded him in death.
Those also preceding Dave in death include his sister, Sonna Lee Downing.
Dave leaves behind his wife, Martha Downing; five children, Kim (Thom) Gerler, Craig (Amy) Downing, Wendy (Don) Mowers, Andy (Jen) Downing and Jeff (Jamie) Dale; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard “Sonny” (Sandy) Downing Jr.; sister, Carolyn (Norman) Towell; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dave was a man of many talents and interests, which included hunting, painting, sports, and performing or directing plays for Red Mask, DLO, Beef House Theatre and Sunshine Theater. His involvement with the community included organizations such as the Danville Boat Club, in which he was commodore in years 2003-2004, and as officer of the Danville Elks Lodge 332. What is most memorable about Dave was his sense of humor, outgoing personality and especially his love of family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Randall Robinson. Burial will be in the Danville National Cemetery at a later date. Military rites for the Navy veteran will be presented by the American Legion Post 210 at the funeral home. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in David’s name to the Red Mask Players community theater group in Danville, P.O. Box 814, Danville, IL 61834.
