URBANA — David Dalbey, 86, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Datil, N.M.
He was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Illinois to Raymond and Barbara (Elliott) Dalbey. David was married to Marty (Pestow) Dalbey for 57 years. He was a loving husband and father and always enjoyed spending time with his family.
David served in the Army and was a retired law-enforcement officer. He really liked his job in law enforcement.
David is survived by his wife, Marty; two sons, Brett Sean Dalbey and Damon Carl (Stacey) Dalbey; two granddaughters, Teagen and Avery Dalbey; a brother, Raymond Everett (Jean) Dalbey; three sisters, Judith (Stanley) Anderson, Kay Elmer and Jack Hall, and Margaret Ford Schmidt and Dennis Schmidt; two sisters-in-law, Gale (Gary) Waddle and Deborah (Tom) Lawrence; and a brother-in-law, Philip Pestow.
Arrangements are being handled by Daniels Family Funeral Services - Socorro Chapel, 309 Garfield Ave., Socorro, N.M.