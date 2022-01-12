VILLA GROVE — David L. Eddy, 69, of Villa Grove passed away Thursday (Jan. 6, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
David was born on Feb. 6, 1952, in Urbana, to Oliver and Mary (O’Bryant) Eddy. He married Angie R. Eddy on Aug. 9, 2008.
He is survived by four children, Tammy (Troy) Manuel, Cheri (Samuel) Hunt, Angie Eddy and Jessica (Mark Puckett) Eddy; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Patty Feldkamp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Mary Eddy, wife and four brothers.
David worked for the railroad for 15 years then went to work for Bud Parkhill at Candlewood Estates as a park manager for 30 years. After retirement, he got a job at Sullivan-Parkhill Automotive, where he would deliver cars that were bought online or from the car auction. He would also shuttle people between the car dealer and wherever they needed to go while their vehicle was being worked on. David loved cars and especially loved his motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering on his Fighting Illini. When he was ready to get away for a while and relax, his favorite place to go was Daytona Beach, Fla.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. Memorial donations may be made to the family.