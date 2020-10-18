URBANA — David H. Ellison, 76, of Urbana passed away at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Cremation rights have been accorded, and there will be a private family service at a later date.
David was born on Jan. 27, 1944, in Piper City, to parents William and Shirley (Leach) Ellison. He attended Richland High School in Olney. He went on to get his associate degree and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. David had a long career as an engineer for the phone company in Rantoul and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and anything that meant he could be in the woods. David was a member of the American Legion Post 71, Amvets Post 3 Champaign, Kamikaze Pool Team and a lifetime member of the NRA. David and his significant other, Pam, would go to church together every Sunday online at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. David was extremely active in his community and coached baseball. He was a longtime resident of Thomasboro, where he was a volunteer fireman for many years. David was a loving family man who loved his community and country very much.
David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven Ellison.
Survivors include his significant other, Pamela Lukemire; son, Bret (Jitka) Ellison; daughter, Michelle (Randy) Carlson; brothers, Danny Ellison and Frank Ellison; sisters, Kay Wagner, Vicki Kennedy, Nora Stout and Brenda Ginder; grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Chase and Kayla; and great-grandchildren, Brantley, Braelynn and Brynnlee.
