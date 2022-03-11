QUINCY — David L. Fauble, 67, of Quincy died Tuesday (March 8, 2022) at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
Dave was born Dec. 1, 1954, in Quincy, to Gilbert and Crescentia Proske Fauble.
Dave is survived by his mother; wife, Betsy Bier; two daughters, Michaelea Masterson, married to Robert Waterstraat, and Danielle Moss, married to Daxton Moss; his son, Joseph BierFauble; grandchildren, Gabrielle Moss, 27, Isabelle Moss, 19, Knox Waterstraat, 7, and Kai Waterstraat, 7; sisters, Marcia Wentzel, married to the Rev. Larry Wentzel, Jan Terry, married to Michael Terry, and Julie Pribble, married to Doug Pribble; brother, Dr. Curtis Fauble, married to Kathy Fauble; uncle and aunt, Donald and Karen Proske; cousins; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Dave graduated Quincy Senior High School in 1973 and the University of Illinois in 1977. In 1983, he and Betsy married.
Dave was a a talented musician. He could play just about any instrument he picked up. One of Dave’s great joys was playing saxophone with the Kilborn Alley Blues Band, based in Urbana, which gave him the opportunity to tour with the band on one of their tours in England and on the East Coast. Locally, he took every chance he could to play with Logan Kammerer and enjoyed playing open mics. He also never passed a grand piano without sitting down to play an improvised piece.
Dave was also a prodigious and talented self-taught artist, focusing on pastel and oil landscapes. Several years ago, he received the top award at the Mary S. Oakley artists showcase.
Dave worked as a tennis professional throughout his adult life. In 1988, he became the head pro at the Urbana County Club, where he instituted his Tennis Art Chess camp. He coached the Urbana High School boys' tennis team for several years and taught tennis to players of all ages and abilities, including senior champions and most of the players who later went on to win a girls state championship for Champaign. It pleased him that his son joined him in his enthusiasm for the sport and became a tennis teacher.
Regardless of where Dave was or what he was doing, he lead with love. His intense interest in other people always seemed to bring out the best in those he spent time with. One of Dave’s former colleagues noted astutely that Dave often treated children like adults and adults like children, and it just seemed to work. That was our Dave. He will be missed more than we can say.
David was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Fauble.
Services will on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at St. John Anglican Parish, with Father Patrick Smith officiating. Inurnment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Quincy. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements; hansenspear.com.