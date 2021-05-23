CHAMPAIGN — David Roy Fay of Champaign passed away peacefully on Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
David was born to Helen (Malkus) Fay and Roy A. Fay on April 2, 1944, in Monticello. He grew up in the Ivesdale area and graduated from Bement High School in 1962. He attended the University of Illinois, graduating with a bachelor's degree in teaching in 1966. While attending the University of Illinois, he was in the ROTC, and after graduating, he served in the U.S. Army stateside during the Vietnam War as a medical supply officer. After honorable discharge, he returned to the Champaign area and married Fran Harshbarger.
He began his teaching career in the Monticello school district at Washington Grade School teaching eighth-grade math for 25 years. He was a crop insurance claims adjuster for Great American Insurance Company during the summers and then full time for several more years after he retired from teaching.
He helped both his parents and brother at the family farm in the Ivesdale area throughout his life.
He enjoyed playing both golf and softball. He was a season ticket holder for Illini football games and watched all the basketball games, among many other sports. He enjoyed reading many books and the daily paper, including crosswords and sudoku. He was a fan of Art Bell and the Coast to Coast talk radio show. He was also curious about UFOs and was a bigfoot enthusiast.
He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends who meant the world to him. He traveled all over the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska, as well as Mexico and the Caribbean. He vacationed in Europe, including his last trip with family to Ireland and Scotland in 2018.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan J. Fay; former wife, Frances Harshbarger Fay; and daughter, Sarah Fay.
He is survived by his son, Michael Fay (Carie and grandson Josiah) of Thornton, Colo.; and daughter, Stacey Fay (husband Larry Phillips and granddaughter Isabella) of Springfield, Ore.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with a memorial service from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.
Donations may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232, donatenow.networkforgood.org, or to benefit skin cancers at skincancer.org. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.