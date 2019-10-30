URBANA — David Fritzen, 81, lifelong resident of Urbana, died Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019). David was born Dec. 6, 1937, to Henry and Blanche (Windal) Fritzen.
He was a 1955 graduate of Urbana High School, and he attended the University of Illinois. In November 1961, David began his career at Supervalu, a major national food distribution company, and ended his successful career as a regional vice president. He retired Feb. 20, 1998, after 37 years. David was also a former member of the U.S. National Guard.
He married Carolyn (Miller) Fritzen, also of Urbana, in 1988. They were high school sweethearts and connected again later in life.
Preceding David in death were his wife, Carolyn (Miller) Fritzen; brothers, Hank (Henry) Fritzen of Champaign, John Fritzen of St. Joseph, Clarence Fritzen of Urbana, and another who died at birth; and sisters, Norma Hall of Dallas, Ore., Ruth Robinson and her husband Norb of Florida, and Dorothy Hartman of Champaign.
Survivors include his stepson, John Thompson and wife Jennifer of Danville; and stepdaughter, Annette Thompson of Naples, Fla.; brother-in-law, Ross of Dallas, Ore., formerly of Carvallis, Ore.; and many other relatives and friends.
David loved watching his beloved Illini, St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears. He enjoyed many things, including spending summers beside his swimming pool and drinking a beer or two with his buddies at Boomerangs in Urbana. He will be fondly remembered by many.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. A celebration of life will be at Boomerangs Bar and Grill at 1309 E. Washington St., Urbana, on Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m. David loved animals, and he had many pets throughout his life. Therefore, the family is requesting memorials to Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences may be offered online at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.