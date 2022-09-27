David H. Morgan Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUSCOLA — David H. Morgan, 73, of Tuscola died at 12:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos