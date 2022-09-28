TUSCOLA — David H. Morgan, 73, of Tuscola passed away Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 E. Church St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the church.
Dave was born on May 10, 1949, in Vandalia, the son of Everett and Hazel Burnes Morgan. He married Valerie L. Fair on Oct. 19, 1991, in Decatur. She survives.
Also surviving are his son, Dave Morgan Jr. and wife Liz of Fisher; daughter, Patricia (Kevin) Christensen of Springfield, and Val’s sons, Duff (Dedee) and Drew (Christy) Hoel, all of Tuscola; grandsons, Alex Malek, George Morgan, Alex Morgan, Dillon Hoel, Dalton Hoel and Kevin Griggs; granddaughters, Sydney Hoel and Stephanie and Grace Morgan; brothers, Charles (Phyllis) Morgan of Warrensburg and Dale (Nona) Morgan of Inman, S.C.; sisters, Jane Ellen Gordon of Decatur, Margaret (Jim) Cordts of Decatur and Linda (Terry) Oakleaf of Flora; and sister-in-law, Barb Morgan of Mt. Zion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Glen and Paul Morgan.
Dave grew up in Mt. Zion and graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1967. He attended the University of Louisville and graduated from the FBI Academy. He started as an Illinois State Police patrolman in 1971 in District 3 in Chicago. He worked in the Springfield, Peoria and Rockford districts before becoming the District 10 commander in Pesotum, retiring in 1999. He was instrumental in starting the Operation Cool Program in District 10, which was attributed to saving 23 teenage lives before the program went statewide.
Dave was a member of Tuscola First Christian Church, the Tuscola Kiwanis Club and the Fraternal Order of Police. He and Val enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Florida.
He fought a very courageous battle against progressive supra-nuclear palsy before his passing.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.